Bowie Splash Day this Saturday

Enjoy free swimming at the Bowie City Pool Splash Day from 1-6 p.m. on May 29. The pool will be closed on Memorial Day.

Regular pool hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday- Saturday.

The summer recreation program will start June 1 and continue one month. It is open to children ages five-15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Pelham Park. Cost is $2 per day or a $25 summer rec pass.

Children will enjoy supervised games for all age groups, along with swimming and other fun programs during the month.

Permission forms are available at the city pool and city office.

Forms must be turned in the first day of participation.