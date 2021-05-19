Bowie Stronger Street Fest reflects on May 22 tornado at the one-year anniversary

It was nearly one year ago that an EF-1 tornado struck the City of Bowie.

It was the beginning of a beautiful Memorial Day weekend with Bowie High graduation kicking things off that night. However, it all blew away as the tornado caused massive damage across a large swath of downtown and across the southside of town.

More than 422 structures, including 106 businesses were damaged or destroyed. Amazingly enough, there were no deaths or major injuries. The EF-1 tornado spanned 400 yards wide and left a swath of damage a mile long through the heart of Bowie’s downtown causing damage to nearly every business.

While many may look back with sadness, Bowie will reflect on the strength of its people and community with the We Are #Bowie Strong(er) Street Fest on May 22, the one-year anniversary of the storm.

Cindy Roller, executive director of Bowie Community Development, event host, said the festival’s focus is a tornado recovery reunion to show how far Bowie has come since last year’s storm.

This new street fest will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday offering family activities from live music to games and fun as everyone celebrates a year of rebuilding and rebirth for many.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.