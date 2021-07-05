January 29, 1947 – April 19, 2021

MUENSTER – Charles Lee “Waterboo” Oman of Vanlue, OH and Muenster, TX died on April 19, 2021.

A masonic service will be at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m on May 15 at the Vanlue Park Pavilion in Value, OH. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Reverend Cynthia Morrison officiating. The burial will take place following the service at Lee Cemetery, Vanlue, OH. Full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad at the cemetery.

Oman was born to John W. and Irene H. (Wright) Oman on Jan. 29, 1947. He married Brenda (Brumbaugh) Oman on Dec. 31, 2007. He enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1965 and served until Nov. 30, 1967. He was a Lance Corporal in the 1st Battalion, 11th Marine, 1st Marine Division, Battery C. His honors include Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Purple Heart Recipient and 2 Quilts of Valor. On April 21, 1967 he was shot in Vietnam and was rescued by Mike Company 3/1. He was a member of Sager Lodge 513 F&AM of Lafayette, OH. Life member of the Mount Blanchard Gun Club and Texas Trap Shoot Member.

He is preceded in death by his wife.

He is survived by his daughter, Annie (Joe) Garza, Tuscola; sister, Shirley Hartman; four grandchildren; and great-grandson and nephew.

Donations can be made to ProMedica Hospice, 430 South Main Street, Clyde, OH, 43410 or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements are entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home of Findlay, OH. COVID protocol will be followed. Online condolences are welcomed at coldrencrates.com