City of Bowie accepts first reading of TWDB loan ordinance

The Bowie City Council conducted the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a $9,775,000 loan from the Texas Water Development Board to the City of Bowie for wastewater system improvements on Monday night.

The loan will not become effective until the second reading and final vote at the May 24 council meeting. Through this project, the city will replace around 57,500 feet of aging, high maintenance sewer line across the city.

