City officials recall the damage was much more than anticipated from 2020 tornado

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris was back in office only four days when the May 22 tornado struck. When they were calling for the storm sirens to be sounded, she knew Bowie was in trouble. She recalls trying to get to the emergency operations center in the middle of the storm. What she saw on the way didn’t prepare them for what was to come.

“At 6:30 a.m. Saturday we went to the southside and saw the devastation. The Texas Department of Emergency Management director was in the back seat on the phone, and I heard him say it was bad, far worse than what was anticipated,” said the mayor.

Read the full story on city officials’ reflections on the tornado that ripped through Bowie one year ago in today’s Bowie News.