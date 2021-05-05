Clay Earp accepted to Marion Military Institute

Clay Earp has accepted a full ride scholarship from the West Point Association of Graduates to study at Marion Military Institute in Marion, AL, the nation’s oldest military junior college.



In January, the 17-year-old son of Brandon and Trisha Earp was featured in the Bowie News as he shared his hope to take his dream of creating robotics for the military all the way to West Point.

Earp, a senior at Victory Christian Academy in Decatur, received his nomination to the academy by Congressman Mac Thornberry.



Marion Military Institute is a rigorous preparatory program. The scholarship, nicknamed the “golden ticket” to West Point, guarantees appointment to West Point to begin in the summer of 2022.

