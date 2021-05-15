Colorchids wins option to buy city land for expansion

Operations at the Colorchids Greenhouse in Nocona appear to be going great as the company won approval Tuesday night from the Nocona City Council to proceed with the purchase option of the lease agreement for 50 acres at the edge of the city limits.

Construction of the 63,000-square foot greenhouse was completed last November by Ben Van Wingerden, owner of the Virginia-based company. The company had been searching for a location that could allow them to expand into the southwest. They began operations last November after the greenhouse was completed.

