Congressional staff to visit Bowie May 20

Tuesday the Office of U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced upcoming office hours in Bowie hosted by congressional staff. Constituents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide. If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, please bring all supporting documentation.

No appointment is necessary. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000.

Bowie (Montague County)

Thursday, May 20

8:00AM-4:00PM CT

Bowie Community Center, East Hall

413 Pelham Street Bowie, TX 76230