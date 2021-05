By BARBARA GREEN

The expansion and development of wind farms in Montague County have been a hot topic for the past several years, especially as the Black Angus Wind project is being developed in Clay County.

Monday, the Montague County Commissioner’s Court gave the very visible and vocal opponents of wind farms a win as a resolution opposing tax abatements for wind developments was approved.

