County to consider resolution on denying wind farm tax abatements

Montague County Commissioners will consider a resolution that states the county will not support tax abatements for wind developments when the court meets at 9 a.m. on May 24.

In recent years as development of wind farms in nearby Clay and Cooke County have moved closer to Montague County, various community groups have urged the court to take action to stop that expansion. While a resolution does not have the rule of law as a court order, it could state the county officials’ intent on this topic.

Commissioners also will continue work on the budget for 2021-22 with a workshop.

Officials with the Montague County Jail will discuss upgrading the video camera system in the jail. A renewal application packet from the sheriff’s office with the Law Enforcement Support Office will be approved. This related to the sheriff’s office applying for equipment through a federal program.

Actions related to the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund where the county is expected to receive $3.8 million will be reviewed along with requesting the unclaimed property capitol credits for the county.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: A memorandum of understanding between the Department of Public Safety and Montague County Elections related to accessing information for voter registration; consider additional coverage to the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Policy to include volunteer law enforcement and jurors; report on cybersecurity training for county officials; replat in precinct two in the Silver Lakes Ranch Phase five; precinct three application for credit with Cooper Equipment; and precinct three request to enter the Martha Romine property to clear drainage ditch.