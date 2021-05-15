Dana Polk reflects on 28-year career teaching and coaching at Bowie ISD

By Dani Blackburn

Dana Polk has loved teaching since she was playing pretend school as a child. That passion continued until she set foot in her own classroom and as she retire she reflects on relationships with students and coworkers that filled her heart during a 28-year teaching and coaching career.



“My cousins and I always played school, and I was always the teacher. I never let them be the teacher,” Polk laughed. “When I first went to college, my dad was pushing me to be an accountant, but that was not my thing at all. I think it took me one semester to realize that is not me.”



Polk graduated from Gold-Burg High School in 1986 and went to Angelo State University on a basketball scholarship, where she played two years before transferring to Tarleton State University for her last two years of eligibility.

Polk thought she was prepared for life of college basketball, attending summer workouts before she headed to San Angelo.



“It was very rewarding, but it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Polk recalled.

