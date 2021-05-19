Deputy injured in accident

Two people were injured Monday afternoon when a pickup truck collided with a Montague County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s pickup near Sunset.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the accident call came in at 3:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wagonseller Road and State Highway 101.

The accident is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety and no details were available by deadline.

Lawson said the patrol truck was driven by Corporal Andrew Miller. He was transported by ambulance to Wise Health, where he was treated and released.

The driver of the other truck also reportedly went to Wise Health and was treated for injuries to his nose.