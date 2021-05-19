Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo ready to graduate this weekend

The senior classes of 2021 are looking forward to more traditional graduation ceremonies following a year where the pandemic changed how everything worked.

This weekend Prairie Valley, Saint Jo and Gold-Burg High Schools will present diplomas to their senior classes.

Prairie Valley and Saint Jo have graduation exercises on May 21. Gold-Burg will have graduation on May 22.

Watch the May 26 Bowie News for the high school graduation keepsake section featuring seniors from each of the county high schools and Bellevue.

Meet the top graduates of these classes and the schedule for ceremonies in the mid-week Bowie News.