History Mystery Camp readied

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum has scheduled its annual History Mystery Camp June 7-11 at the museum located in Nocona.

The camp features two programs: 9 to 11 a.m., children ages five-eight (limit of 12) and ages nine to 12 (limit of 20) noon to 3 p.m.

The camp theme is “Living History” where they will learn about leather crafting and art, farming and ranching, past and present. Several field trips are planned including to the Nokona Ballglove Factory.

Cost for the week-long camp is $45 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family. TNT members get 10 percent off. Call the museum 825-5330 or visit talesntrails.org.