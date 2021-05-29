Holiday ceremony on Monday

A Memorial Day ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Nocona Cemetery coordinated by the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8558.

The memorial will remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The public is invited to attend and a reception follows at the post. Master Sergeant Rodney Cross, USAF stationed at Sheppard Air Force, who lives in Montague will be the guest speaker.

The Nocona Senior Center will serve its annual Memorial Day Celebration barbecue starting at 5 p.m. Monday at the center located at 400 Boston St.

The meal will include barbecue, ribs, fries, beans, coleslaw and dessert. Ribs were prepared by VFW members. Costs will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds go to the center. Call 825-3148 for reservations.