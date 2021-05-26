Howard receives new four-count federal indictment

Ricky Dale Howard pleaded not guilty to a new four-count federal indictment this past week as more charges of child sexual exploitation and pornography were filed.

The new charges were filed in U.S. District Court Northern District on May 12 with arraignment on May 17. Howard, 59, is a former Nocona banker and rancher.

He was arrested on Feb. 12 on a federal indictment for sexual exploitation of a minor and that investigation has led to further possible connections with missing teen Caleb Diehl. A federal judge ruled Howard would be held without bail. He also faces multiple state charges that center on habitually preying on children and possession of child pornography.

Ricky Howard

