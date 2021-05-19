Jackrabbits season ends to Jim Ned

The Bowie baseball team’s season came to an end with its loss to Jim Ned on Saturday in the area round of the playoffs.

The second-ranked team in the state Indians won games on Friday and Saturday by the scores 10-5 and 10-1.

The underdog Jackrabbits came in hoping they could shock doubters and looked like they were on their way to do that at the beginning of game one.

Carson Sanders drew a walk with one out at the top of the first inning. A wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Sanders to get to third base where Devin Melton drove him in with a double.

Following a strikeout, a hit batter and a drawn walk loaded the bases. Jake Fallis came through with a bases clearing double to put Bowie up 4-0.

Jim Ned answered in the first inning. A single into left field produced an error that allowed the runner to reach third base. A ground out for out two allowed the runner to score and cut the lead to 4-1.

The second inning did not see the Jackrabbits have much luck with their bats minus one two out single. The Indians then got busy with their bats to take the lead.

A triple and two walks loaded the bases before a ground out drove in one run. After a hit batter reloaded the bases, the Indians then hit a grand slam to take the lead 6-4.

Bowie was able to get two base runners on the third inning with drawn walks, getting one to third base. Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits could not convert the scoring chance.

The Indians would not slow down. A leadoff walk was followed by a triple for another run. Then a home run scored two runs to up their lead to 9-4 with no outs.

Jim Ned was able to reload the bases in the same inning with two outs, but Bowie pitcher Troy Kesey retired the next batter with an out to right field.

The Jackrabbits again got two runners on in the fourth inning with a single and walk with one out. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position with two outs, but again Bowie hitters could not get them home.

A leadoff triple from the Indians followed by a single upped their lead to 10-4. Thankfully, pitcher Kynan DeMoss was able to retire three of the next four batters to prevent any more runs.

With two outs in the fifth inning, a single and a drawn walk tried to spark something for Bowie. A passed ball put a runner on third base again, but unfortunately the Jackrabbits could not get him home.

DeMoss was able to post a scoreless fifth inning, the first inning Jim Ned had not scored. One walk was given up, but catcher Devin Melton threw him out trying to steal second base for out three.

Edgar Regalado led off the sixth inning with single followed by DeMoss drawing a walk. After a strike out, Melton hit a ground ball to second base that induced an error. This allowed Regalado to score the team’s first run since the first inning, cutting the lead to 10-5.

A ground out moved both runners into scoring position, but unfortunately a strike out followed to end another scoring chance.

DeMoss followed the with only one-two-three inning of the game as he retired all three Indian batters to advance the game into the final inning.

Bowie has had several comebacks or near comebacks in the final innings of games this season, but never five. Fallis got on with a single with one out to try and spark an attempt. Unfortunately, the next batter hit into a game ending double play.

Fallis led the team with three RBIs and was the only player to have two hits.

The team was able to threaten Jim Ned’s defense and get a runner in scoring position in most innings, but the timely hitting was just not there Friday night to keep up with the Indians’ hot hitting.

Bowie would need to win both games on Saturday to win the series.

To read how game two went, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.