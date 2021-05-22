Jim Bowie Days seeking a 2021 rodeo queen, Little Miss

The Jim Bowie Days Association is looking for young women to compete in the 2021 Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Queen contest.

Little Miss is open to girls ages 13 and under, while the rodeo queen is open to those ages 14-21 as of June 1, 2021. Contestants must provide a sponsored entry fee of $25.

All contestants also must attend a virtual pre-contest meeting at 7 p.m. on June 1. Application and contestant photo due at that time.

For virtual meeting information or if you have a conflict call Shalee Rater. Contest will be held on June 25. Horsemanship will be at 8 a.m. at the Jim Bowie Arena. Brunch and interviews will be immediately after horsemanship. Time will be allotted to change clothes.

Contestants also will be required to ride Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in the grand entry and rodeo, attend Saturday morning parade in downtown Bowie at 10:30 a.m. and every event during Jim Bowie Days.

The contest application is available on the JBD website. For virtual meeting and contest requirements call or text Shalee Rater at 254-979-5780.

Rodeo queen prizes include a saddle certificate from Teskey’s, $500 college scholarship, clothing allowance and more. Little Miss prizes are a saddle certificate from Teskey’s, clothing allowance and more.