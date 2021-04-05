July 11, 1946 – April 29, 2021

ADA, OKLAHOMA – Karen Jean Martin, 74, died on April 29, 2021.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on May 10 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo, TX. Lunch will follow for friends and family at Red River Station barbecue in Saint Jo.

Martin was born on July 11, 1946 in Muenster to Curtis and Evie Martin of Saint Jo. She lived in Saint Jo with her parents until graduating from Saint Jo High School in 1965 at which time she attended North Texas State University. She received a bachelor degree at NTSU and went on to teach art at the elementary school level in the Dallas Independent School District for her entire career. Upon retiring from DISD she moved to Ada, OK until her passing.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Kathryn Goff, Saint Jo and brother, Bob Martin, Tow.