Lady Indians end season with loss at City View

The Nocona softball team lost its final game at City View to close out the season.

The Lady Mustangs won 10-5 despite the Lady Indians coming on strong in the second half of the game.

City View scored nine runs in the first four innings before Nocona fought back with its bats. Laci Stone drove in Jenna McBride and Maggie Stewart with a double.

Stone would score later in the fifth inning on a steal home to cut the lead to 9-3.

In the sixth inning Paige James fly ball to center field produced an error that allowed

MaKenna Nobile to score. Later in the inning James was able to steal home to cut the lead to 9-5.

City View got one run back in the sixth inning to make the score 10-5 heading into the final inning.

Despite Laney Yates hitting a double, Nocona could not produce the offensive magic of the previous two innings as the next batter struck out for out number three.

Stone’s two RBIs led the team Sydnee Mowery did strike out 10 batters in only four innings.

James came in to pitch the last two and only allowed one unearned run and no hits while walking one batter.

It was a tough district run for this Nocona team.

There were some tough stretches against some of top teams this year, but the Lady Indians did have competitive stretches and games against teams from Henrietta and Bowie.

The small things are keeping the team from winning these games as the program tries to progress forward into a regular district competitor.

Hopefully the tough lessons learned this year can be overcome and used as motivation for next year.