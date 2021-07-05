July 24, 1954 – May 3, 2021

ELK CITY, OKLAHOMA – Lori Ellen Cortez, 66 years nine months and nine days, passed away on May 3, 2021 in her home at Elk City, OK.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on May 12 at the Fairlawn Cemetery Chapel.

She was born on July 24, 1954 in San Diego, CA to Clara Belle (Cain) and Harold Francis Moore. Lori grew up in southern California and attended school at Chino High School where she graduated in 1972. After graduation, she was active in her church and met a gentleman by the name of Ruben Allen Cortez. They were later married on Aug. 24, 1973 in Ontario, CA and were together for 47 years. They made their home in southern California until 1991 when they moved to Elk City, OK.

Throughout the years, she was a homemaker and focused on caring for her children along with caring for her extended family. In what spare time she had she enjoyed drawing, crocheting, arts, crafts and attended and displaying her work at shows locally and around the state. Lori also loved to laugh, make jokes and spend quality time with her family along with baking and celebrating holidays together.

She is preceded in death by her father and brother, Richard Moore.

Lori is survived by her husband, Ruben, of the home; mother, Clara Moore, Elk City, OK; children, April Williams, Maud, OK, David Cortez and wife, Sarah, Elk City, OK and Jonathan Cortez, Elk City, OK; sisters, Loretta Jennings and husband, Robert, Tampa, FL, Linda Simons and husband, Mike, Redding, CA and Lisa Armstrong and husband, Ray, Lawton, OK; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chris Whinery and the staff of Affordable Cremation Service-West.

