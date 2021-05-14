December 20, 1936 – May 16, 2021

NOCONA – Lucia Sue Painter Johnson, 84, Nocona, TX died on May 13, 2021 in Dallas, TX.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. on May 16 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. on May 17 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. The Rev. Jerry Smith will conduct the service. The burial will follow at Nocona Cemetery. The pallbearers will be her six grandsons.

Johnson was born in Wichita Falls to Hubert and Ruby Painter on Dec. 20, 1936. She grew up in Nocona, graduating in the class of 1955. After a year of college at Baylor University, she married Gerald E. “Jerry” Johnson on June 3, 1956 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. She worked for Governor Allan Shivers while Jerry finished his degree at The University of Texas.

Johnson was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church. She worked for her father at Painter’s Food Store for many years before finishing her career working for Sewell-Uselton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Johnson and brother, Jerry Painter both of Nocona.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria Wade, Nocona; children, Lesli Johnson, Hurst and Craig Johnson, Dallas; seven grandchildren; great-granddaughter; five nephews and nieces. and several cousins.

Memorials may be given to Bethel Baptist Church.