January 15, 1928 – May 24, 2021

BOWIE – Margaret Louise Bennett, 93, passed away on May 24, 2021 in Weatherford, TX.

A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on May 27 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowie with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Margaret was born Jan. 15, 1928 to Herman E. and Vera Conrad. A proud resident of Bowie for most of her life, she co-founded Raborn Insurance with her husband, Fred in the late 1950’s. Later, she worked as a bookkeeper for First National Bank until she retired and married Gene Bennett in 1972. This next chapter included learning to fish, shoot and traveling the world enjoying many new adventures. Her heart, however, always remained with Bowie, where she dearly enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and friends, attending church, porch sitting, drinking iced tea and pursuing the endless quest for a perfect lawn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Bennett; sisters, Dorothy Underwood and Betty Sue Bitz and niece, Cathy Coffield

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Polly and her husband, Gerald Conner and Mary Gomez; grandchildren Michael George, Sheresa Pottorf, Kathryn Gilliam and Megan Herschler; great-grandchildren Stormy Pottorf, Ethan Herschler, Ella Herschler, Aubrey Gilliam and Lily Herschler; nephews, Glenn Underwood, Ron Underwood, Kenneth Bitz and Steve Bitz and nieces Becky Shrode, Caroline Vetterling and Charlene Coffield

While she loved flowers, she would also appreciate any donations be given in her name to the Bowie Educational Fund and the First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX (940) 872-9993 thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com