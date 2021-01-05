May Yard of the Month nominations being accepted

Does someone in your neighborhood have a good-looking yard? Consider nominating it for Yard of the Month.

Deadline to nominate a yard for May is May 23.



Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign staked out in their yard. A photo also will be published in The Bowie News of the winner and their yard.



The winner will be named in the May 29 Bowie News. Yard of the Month will take place in April, May, June, the area’s prime growing months. Call 872-2247 to make a nomination or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. If you email follow up with a phone call to make sure it arrives.

Read more inside the weekend edition of The Bowie News.