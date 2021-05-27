Memorial Day activities planned

A Memorial Day ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Nocona Cemetery coordinated by the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8558.

Coordinator Randy Duckworth said the memorial will remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The public is invited to attend. There will be a reception to follow at the post home.

In conjunction with the post the Nocona Senior Center will serve its annual Memorial Day Celebration barbecue starting at 5 p.m. on May 31 at the center located at 400 Boston St.

The meal will include barbecue, ribs, fries, beans, cole slaw and desert. Ribs were prepared by the VFW members. Costs will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds go to the center. Call 825-3148 for reservations.