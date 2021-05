The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on May 10 for a routine agenda of business.

A loan agreement between the county and Trails N’ Trails Museum for exhibition of dome windows and handrails will be considered.

The 2019-20 annual financial report with Edgin, Fleming and Fleming will be considered, along with an engagement letter.

Read more in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.