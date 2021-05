Salutatorian Wyatt Thompson.

Montague Independent School District is proud to announce the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 8th grade graduating class of 2021.



Valedictorian Kaygan Stone, daughter of Hayden and Chelsi Stone, will be attending Nocona High School.



Salutatorian Wyatt Thompson, son of James and Gaytha Thompson, will be attending Nocona High School. Montague’s graduation will take place at 7 p.m. on May 20.