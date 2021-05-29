Nocona’s Stone signs letter of intent to USW

Nocona golfer Laci Stone signed her letter of intent to play golf at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM on Thursday.

Stone finished fourth at the district tournament this year, which was good enough to qualify her for the regional tournament where she finished eighth with a two-day score of 186.

Stone was a multi-sport athlete at Nocona, earning all-district selections in both volleyball and softball this year and in the past, while also spending time on the varsity basketball team as a junior.

With her plate already full when it came to athletics, Stone did not originally play golf for her school until her sophomore year.

While Stone was no stranger to a fun team-first environment from her experience with team sports in volleyball, basketball and softball, she relished the laid back feel and more individual nature golf provides.

The Mustangs compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics league. Besides just offering her a place to play at the college level, Stone feels like it is a place she can spend the next four years of her life.

Stone plans to major in business.

