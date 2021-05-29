One man jailed for shooting incident

George Cox

A 54-year-old Bowie man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly shot his neighbor causing minor injuries.

Police responded to 1310 Highway 81 North at 2:15 a.m. for a shots fired/gunshot victim report at the Timothy Stump residence. Detective Bob Blackburn and Officer Jerry Dilday arrived and spoke with Stump and two potential witnesses who indicated George Christopher Cox was the alleged suspect who assaulted Stump with a gun causing minor injuries.

