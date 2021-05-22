Panther baseball falls to Hornets

The Saint Jo baseball team had its season come to an end on Wednesday.

The Panthers lost both games of their double-header (11-1, 12-2) to Dodd City in the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Saint Jo knew heading into the game its hands were full. The Panthers’ last two playoff exits in 2018 and 2019 came against the Hornets.

Dodd City came in favored, ranked the number one team in the state in 1A. The Hornets only loss came early in the season against another Montague County school, 3A Bowie.

Needing to put up its best performance of the season to give themselves a chance, the Panthers did not start the day well.

The first four batters from Dodd City were gifted free bases, with three walks and a hit batter scoring the first run. Even a quick pitching change to Payton Harris, who started throwing strikes, was followed by the Hornets hitting a bases-clearing double to go up 4-0.

Harris got out of the disastrous first inning with out further damage, but there was more to come.

After a one-two-three inning at the plate for Saint Jo hitters, Dodd City scored four more runs in the second inning thanks to two walks, one hit batter, one fielding error and one double.

The Panthers were down 8-0 not even two innings into the first game and it looked like the game was destined to end early due to run rule.

Saint Jo batters again could not get on base as balls hit went right to Hornet players as the game moved to the third inning.

Despite hitting the leadoff batter and giving up another walk, Harris was able to get out of the inning without unscathed. The Panthers batters continued to struggle as the game moved to the fourth inning.

The leadoff batter for Dodd City got on base thanks to being hit again. Despite being moved into scoring position on a groundout, Harris and the Panthers defense did a good job of getting the following two outs with little drama.

Collin Thomas led off with the team’s first hit with a single. Matthew Butler followed with a bunt and was able to reach first base thanks to an error that also allowed Thomas to reach third base.

Saint Jo then sent Butler to steal second base. Though he was thrown out, it did allow Thomas to come in to score as the Panthers showed some life cutting the lead 8-1.

The Hornets got the run back at the beginning of the fifth inning. An errant throw to first base from third allowed the leadoff to get on base. Two groundouts moved the runner to third base where he was driven in on a single to make the score 9-1.

Chance Bennett and Brice Durham hit back-to-back singles with one out to put runners at the corners. Durham then was able to successfully steal second base as he beat the throw.

Bennett tried to steal home at the same time in the same play from the previous inning.

The throw back home was early. Bennett tried to slide underneath the tag and flipped the catcher over. Unfortunately, the catcher held onto the ball and Bennett was called out. A strike out followed to end the fifth inning.

A leadoff double and walk started the sixth inning for Dodd City. After a passed ball, fly ball to center field for the second out allowed one run to score and make it 10-1.

Following a single Thomas came into pitch relief and pick up the third out.

The Panthers had another one-two-three inning as they headed into the seventh.

The Hornets were able to get one more run in the final inning with two singles and a hit batter to make the score 11-1.

Harris was able to get on base for Saint Jo with two outs in the final inning as he tried to start a rally, but a strike out followed to end the first game.

There were just too many free bases given up in the first game, especially in the first two innings. Panther pitchers gave up eight walks and hit five batters.

With Saint Jo stringing together five hits and failing to draw any walks, it just could not keep up with the Hornets.

The second game started 30 minutes later with the Panthers hoping they could play better and give themselves a chance.

