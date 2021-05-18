March 5, 1958 – May 14, 2021

MONTAGUE – Randell Eugene St.John, 63, Montague, TX, passed away into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father on May 14, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 20 at the Bible Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Steve Summers officiating. The burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in the Salona Community. The visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on May 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Pallbearers are Mark St.John, Chad St.John, Darrell Bell, Gary Griswold, Rob Hankins, Mason Marshall and Floyd Reed. Honorary pallbearers are Carvel St.John, Herbert Reaves, Trustin St. John, Wade Brown, Jases Brown, Tony Griswold, Jerry Gray and Bob Hankins.

Randell was born March 5, 1958 in Bridgeport to Raymond and Cora (Martin) St.John. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1976. Randell married the love of his life, Christi Chokas on June 15, 1978. He worked as a truck driver and a pusher in the oilfield for 45 years. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities and going quail hunting. Randell will be remembered as a hardworking and faithful church member, family man and employee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Christi St. John; mother-in-law, Frances Reaves; son-in-law, Larry Marshall and sister, Pat Hill.

Family left to cherish his memory are his children, Krystal Marshall, Mark St.John and wife, Leigha and Chad St.John; step-father, Herbert Reaves; sister-in-law, Janet Griswold and husband, Gary and family; brother-in-law, Gerald Chokas and family; step brother-in-law, Don Reaves and family; grandchildren, Mason Marshall and Marleigh, Cora and Troy St.John; brothers, Dawayne St. John and wife, Lois and David St.John and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Randell’s wife, Christi St.John, memorials can be made to the Bowie Junior High School Activity Fund, benefiting the school.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

