Real estate market sparks increase in 2021 preliminary property values

The Montague County Tax Appraisal District has released the 2021 preliminary property tax values, which show an increase almost across the board due to the recent hot real estate market within the county. Energy minerals continue to decline with the increase in preliminary values contributed to the increase in real estate.



“The market has impacted values,” MCTAD Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson explained. “We gather sales, visit with contractors, and just the cost of building has gone up. What people are paying for the property. We had to raise our schedules for improvements in and land in most districts. Really, all districts.”

