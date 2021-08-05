Richey trades in basketball for pom poms

Bowie 2020 graduate Brysen Richey thought her days in athletics were over once the high school track season was officially canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The pint sized girl with big hair did get to finish both her cross country season and her final basketball season, where she helped the team reach the regional quarterfinals as its point guard.

Richey had mostly stuck to those types of activities after the age of 11 years old.

It is surprising to some then to see Richey as part of the Tarleton State University cheer squad this year. She helped the squad finish second in the advanced small co-ed open division at the National cheer association collegiate cheer and championship at Dayton, FL on April 10. The squad also finished second in the spirit rally and fifth in game day divisions.

Despite not cheering in junior high or high school, aside from the student section, Richey did have some background in cheerleading. She did gymnastics from the age of 2-11 and did some competitive cheerleading until the age of 10.

It was her mom, Nicki, who had the idea for her daughter to give the sport a try heading into college.

“I never really thought about it until she said something to me,” Richey said. “So we called my old tumbling coach because he lives in Wichita. We went up there one day just to mess around and see if I could still do everything I used to. So I thought, yeah, I’ll try out.”

When her friends found out she had not just tried out but made the cheerleading squad at Tarleton State, she said several were surprised.

“Whenever people think of cheerleaders, I think high school cheer and college cheer, it’s a lot different,” Richey said. “All they know is high school cheer, so whenever they knew I tried out they were really surprised.”

While the tumbling had come back to her easily, it was all of the stunts that as a flyer who gets lifted up by her teammates, was a learning curve for her.

“I’d never stunted on the level that they’re on, so I had to learn a lot,” Richey said.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.