Saint Jo baseball loses at Chico

The Saint Jo Panthers played their final regular season game on Friday in Chico.

While the rematch against the Dragons did not go the Panthers way in the 4-1 loss, it was a much more competitive game.

Saint Jo had trouble most of the game getting a handle on Chico’s pitching, but thanks to a good start on the mound from Payton Harris and the best defensive performance of the season, the Panthers were able to hang around.

Saint Jo had no luck getting anyone on base in the first inning. The Panthers did the same against the Dragons on defense as Harris struck out one batter and forced two groundouts.

The Panthers had some good luck in the second inning as Brice Durham was able to get on base thanks to an error at third base. Unfortunately, the other three batters were struck out.

The game stayed scoreless as Harris forced a pop out to right field and a ground out before striking out the next batter for out three.

The third inning was more of the same for Saint Jo with the bats. After the first two batters struck out swinging, ball hit well into the outfield went right into the glove of the center fielder.

The Dragons got a bit of help going offensively in the third inning. With one out, a hit batter and a walk put two runners on base. A single followed, but a quick throw from outfielder Jordan Reeves did not allow a run to come. It did load the bases though.

Another single followed to drive in the first run of the game. A sacrifice fly to center field allowed another run to score.

As if the inning could not get any worse, the next batter hit a two RBI double to make the score 4-0.

It seemed like Chico was rolling at this point. The next batter hit a line drive to left field. The base runner was waved home for what would be the fifth run of the inning. Fortunately, the rally home was fast as catcher Chance Bennett had a beat of a second to prepare to make the tag at home for out number three to end the inning.

The Panthers needed to answer or the lack of anything good happening could fester over to other defensive innings.

Collin Thomas led off the fourth inning by drawing the first walk. Jase Johnson followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice for the first out. Payton Harris then got some revenge with his bat as his single broke up the no-hitter up to that point.

Durham grounded into a fielder’s choice at second base for out two, putting runners at the corners. Durham went to steal second base. Chico tried to throw him out, but an error allowed not only Durham to be safe at second, but allowed Johnson to advance home.

The lead was cut to 4-1 before a strike out ended the scoring chance.

Harris struck out the first two batters, but the next batter hit a single to left field. The base runner was able to steal second base and threatened to score on another base hit. Fortunately Harris struck out the next batter, though it was a dropped third strike so catcher Bennett had to throw the batter out.

Trevor Conner led off the fifth inning by getting hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt moved Conner to second base. David Moreno then was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base.

Following a line out to right field, Thomas hit a single to left field, but the rally home prevented any runners from scoring.

With the bases loaded and two outs, this was the best chance the Panthers would end up having in trying to cut into the three-run lead. Unfortunately, the next batters struck out.

Harris was able to retire the first two batters with little issue as the defense continued to make the routine plays.

The Dragons next batter tried to spark the offense with a double into the gap. Harris bounced back by striking out the next batter to end the fifth inning.

With too many strike outs up to that point, the Panther hitters tried to get a bat on the ball early in the count. It backfired in the sixth inning as all three batters hit balls right to infielders. Three outs were had after only five pitches.

Durham came in to pitch for Saint Jo. He retired the first two batters with balls hit right to short stop Tyler Cook. A single followed as Chico again tried to get a two-out rally going to try and extend its lead.

The base runner successfully stole second base to be put in scoring position. Durham bounced back by striking out the next batter, though the dropped third strike mean the runner was thrown out at first.

The Panthers had only one more chance in the seventh inning to make up three runs. The two innings they had had success in either scoring or loading the bases had been sparked by being gifted a free base.

That did not come. The three Saint Jo batters were retired with little drama as Chico won 4-1.

