Saint Jo baseball plays Alvord and Chico

Saint Jo baseball has had a tough time in the last two weeks winning games though the Panthers are still competing.

Saint Jo lost both double header games against Alvord on April 22 and lost to Chico on Tuesday 13-8.

The Panthers first game against the Bulldogs did not go well. Alvord was up 5-0 after two and half innings before Tyler Cook drove in Jordan Reeves with a double.

The Bulldogs got the run back in the fourth inning before Reeves was again driven in by Cook, this time on a sacrifice fly ball, in the fifth inning.

Alvord answered with two more runs in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs won 8-2 in the first game.

In the second game it looked like it might be more of the same. Alvord took the lead in the first inning and scored seven runs in the first three innings.

Saint Jo answered in the fourth inning with Brice Durham driving in Jace Johnson with a single. The Panthers then scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Cook drove in Reeves with a single. An error fielding the ball allowed Trevor Conner and Matthew Butler to also score and Cook to advance to third base.

Collin Thomas then laid down a sacrifice bunt that drove in Cook to cut the lead to 7-5. That would be where the game would end during the bottom of the fifth inning.

Saint Jo fell behind playing the Dragons at home on Tuesday.

Chico scored six runs in the first two innings matched to the Panthers one run driven in by Johnson.

Saint Jo cut the lead in half as Johnson drove in another run in the bottom of the third inning and Thomas stole home to make it 6-3.

The Dragons got one run back in the fourth inning, but the Panthers hit back to take the lead in the same inning.

Conner drove in one run with a single, Cook drove in two with a double and Johnson drove in one run with a single to tie the game up. With the bases loaded, Durham was hit by a pitch to bring in another run to give Saint Jo its first lead 8-7.

Unfortunately, the lead would short-lived. Chico scored six runs in the fifth inning to retake the lead 13-8.

The Panthers prevented the Dragons from scoring any more, but they also could not cut into the lead in the last two innings as they lost.

Saint Jo’s final regular season game was a rematch against Chico on Friday, on the road this time.

The Panthers hope to turn their fortune around heading into the playoffs where they can finally play 1A teams after struggling to get wins against mostly bigger schools during their regular season..

The bi-district has to be done by May 8. Playoff details will be shared on the Bowie News social media pages.