Schedule of events for We are Bowie Strong(er) Street Fest, May 22

Festival schedule, downtown Bowie – Smythe and Wise.

2 p.m. – Vendors set up on main stage, 100 block of Smythe and Creative Cakes parking lot.

4 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club Antique Show & Shine, Bowie Fire Department flies a giant American flag and the colors are posted by 4-H students.

4:10 p.m. – Opening prayer, Bro. John Little, Bowie Police Department chaplain and pastor Victory Church. Opening remarks from Mayor Gaylynn Burris.

4:20 p.m. – Musical entertainment from Rondall and Judy Duncan, Bud and Pat Hooper, Tom Salata, Doyle Shaw and fiddling accompaniment, Doris McGuffey, all at the Main Stage on Smythe Street.

5 p.m. – Rise Performing Arts Center Youth Dancers (two sets to perform). Main Stage

5:35 p.m. – Mayor Burris presents a look back at the EF-1 tornado and recovery. Remarks from Bowie Chamber of Commerce President Kory Hooks reflects on behalf of the membership. Main Stage.

5:45 p.m. – Music from Kim Cantwell and Kim Williams along with Don Wade. Main Stage.

6:15 p.m. – Rise Performing Arts Center Youth Dancers (two sets).

6:45 p.m. – Huge live version of musical chairs. Bring your own lawn chairs.

7-9 p.m. – Live performance and dance featuring Melissa Brooke, Texas native singer placing in the Top 15 of the Texas Country Music Charts.

8:28 p.m. – Recovery honors, Bowie Community Development featuring those impacted by the EF-1 tornado and those recovering reunite reunion for the moment when the storm sirens sounded.

Everyone is invited to join the community at this free event. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy downtown Bowie.