Set sail with Bowie Summer Reading Tails & Tales June 1

The theme for the 2021 Bowie Library Summer Reading program is “Tails & Tales,” setting sail on June 1 for a two-month sail.

Summer reading takes place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday mornings during June and July. All ages are welcome and it is free to the public.

This program encourages reading for young people throughout the summer offering incentives and prizes for those who submit and complete a reading log.

The Bowie News is joining the fun by providing Castaway Cove tickets. Each youngster who turns in a reading log will have their name entered into a drawing for the tickets at the News office.

The tickets will not be given away during the first week or last week.

The schedule for June will be as follows: June 1, Rise Performing Arts at The Story Walk in Pelham Park. “Giraffes Can’t Dance;” June 8, movie, “Call of the Wild” at the Bowie Community Center, popcorn provided; June 15, craft day at the library making zoo animal beaded necklaces; June 22, Amazing Magical Balloon Show at the community center and June 29, craft day at the library color your own zoo animal mask.

July 6, Mobile dairy at the community center with free ice cream; July 13, craft day at the library, tissue paper fishbowl or turtle; July 20, music program with the high school band at the community center and July 27, Creature Teacher, live animal program at the community center.

Direct any questions about summer reading to the library at 872-2681.