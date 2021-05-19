Summer Rec returns this summer in City of Bowie

As the school year winds down plans are being made for splash day and summer rec in the City of Bowie.

Splash Day, which offers free swimming for one day, will be from 1-6 p.m. on May 29. The pool will be closed on Memorial Day.

The summer recreation program, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will open June 1 and run through the end of June. It is open to children ages five-15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Pelham Park. Cost is $2 per day or a $25 summer rec pass.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.