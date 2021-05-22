Tornado recovery goes slow; community reflects on rebuilding one year later

Roof work on the Chapman Building last May. (Bowie News file photo)

By BARBARA GREEN

Devastating, heartbreaking, shocking are just a few of the words used by Bowie residents to describe the aftermath of the May 22, 2020 tornado.

At 8:29 p.m. as storm sirens blared across the city an EF-1 tornado ripped a path of destruction across Bowie. It arrived in the midst of heavy rain, straight-line winds and hail.

Funnel clouds were reported all around the area from Bellevue to Jack County. Blue lightning filled the skies followed by an eerie quiet and the sound of a freight train, many now know was the tornado.

The National Weather Service said the tornado had winds up to 95 mph and straight-line winds were tracked at 70-85 mph during the storm.

It appeared the tornado took a path along West Wise Street and traveled into downtown before swinging to the south side pulling the roof from the school administration building, turning numerous mobile homes into kindling or moving it across the street, taking down blocks of power poles and ripping off roofs.

Initially, there were 400 to 500 power poles impacted, about 50 businesses were damaged and more than 200 residents had different levels of damage. As the area was surveyed in the following weeks the numbers rose with 570 total properties affected, 468 residences and 102 businesses.

