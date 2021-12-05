Veteran Bowie teacher reflects on career

By Dani Blackburn

Most of the ceiling tiles at Bowie High School are plain white but turn the corner from the cafeteria and a pop of color begins to appear. The tiles are each hand-painted by students who have graced the halls of Bowie High School, and the majority of those have taken art from teacher Alicia Betts.

The tiles lead to the art room with more painted tiles as vibrant as the art teacher herself, a characteristic which will be missed as she gets set to retire at the end of the school year after 31 years of teaching in Montague County.

When Betts first entered college, she had planned on being an architect or commercial artist, but a college art class sent her down the teaching path.

