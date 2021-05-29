Weber home wins May Yard of the Month

Melba Weber was named the May winner of The Bowie News Yard of the Month contest. The yard is located 907 Pebble. Weber, an avid gardener, was excited about the award, but said her yard is in repair following last May’s tornado that took down a large tree in the front yard which fell on the house and another large tree in the back yard. After the stump was removed in the front, Weber had to replace a large patch of St. Augustine grass. Yards nominated this month included: 700 Meadow Lane, 401 Bowie, 301 Robertson, 1011 Lowrie, 317 Wilbarger, 526 Hutchison, 309 E. Pecan, 908 Rock, 509 Nelson, 608 Miller, 807 Garlington, 804 Garlington and 1201 Rock. Nominate a yard for June by June 24. Email to editor@bowienewsonline.com or call 872-2247. Yards may be nominated more than once. (News photo by Barbara Green)