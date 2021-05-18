November 6, 1952 – May 16, 2021

BOWIE – William “Randal” Howard, 68, went to be with the Lord, to join many loved ones, on May 16, 2021. He passed away at home with family and friends by his side.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on May 21 at Central Baptist Church located at 710 W Wise St., Bowie, TX 76230, with Pastor Gregg Shaw officiating.

Randal was born to the late William Hastin Howard and Estelle Howard on Nov. 6, 1952 in McKinney. Randal enjoyed being a Lieutenant Firefighter/Paramedic with the City of Addison. He also worked in air conditioning and heating. After retirement, Randal went back to what he loved best, firefighting with the City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department, and riding motorcycles. Randal had ridden all over the continental United States with the Christian Motorcycle Association. The only ride he did not get to complete was the ride to Alaska.

He is preceded in death by both parents; sister, Pat Howard and brother, Terry Howard.

Randal survived by his wife, Vickie Howard; sons, Dustin Hunter and wife, Molly and Brian Hunter and wife, Brooke; grandchildren, Hylie, Cody, Hanna, Hastin and Read; and many friends and family.

Should friends desire, donations can be made in Randal’s honor, to the City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department @ 203 Walnut, St., Bowie, TX 76230 or the Christian Motorcycle Association @ CMA-RFS, P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945 Randal Howard #148942.

