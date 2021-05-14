Yard of the Month deadline May 23

Does someone in your neighborhood have a good-looking yard? Consider nominating it for Yard of the Month.

Deadline to nominate a yard for May is May 23.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign staked out in their yard. A photo also will be published in The Bowie News of the winner and their yard.

The winner will be named in the May 29 Bowie News. Yard of the Month will take place in April, May, June, the area’s prime growing months. Call 872-2247 to make a nomination or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. If you email follow up with a phone call to make sure it arrives.

Include the name, address and if possible a phone number for the nominee, which will help us contact the winner to set up the photo. During the contest months the winner will be named in the last paper of that month.

Nominations will be accepted each month and you can submit the same name more than once.

Independent judges which include experienced gardeners and some master gardeners who will tour the properties and submit their winning choice.

This contest will recognize a beautiful yard which is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood.

The goal is to encourage all residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy.

Criteria will include ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and the yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.

Landscaping also will be considered, but should include not only annuals for the season, but permanent items such as shrubs or vines or decorative structures like a gazebo or benches.