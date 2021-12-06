“Tryin’ to Win Friends” by Stan Briney. (Courtesy photo )

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie area sculptor Stan Briney will see one of his bronze sculptures added as a permanent addition to the Professional Rodeo Association’s National Hall of Fame and Museum in Colorado Springs, CO.

“Tryin’ to Win Friends,” a bronze showcasing rodeo clown action, will be featured at the entry to the rodeo clown section of the museum. It will be placed in July.

“It came out of the blue, so I was excited. I created it several years ago, but you never know when a piece grabs someone’s attention. I only did an artist’s proof so there is only one cast. I am honored, surprised and looking forward to seeing it there,” explained Briney.

The sculpture features a bucking bull with the rodeo clown working around the traditional arena barrel. Briney says he has always had an interest in rodeo clowns enjoying their silly dress and crowd antics.

