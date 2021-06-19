Jim Bowie Days will crown its 2021 Pioneer Court in ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. on June 25 in the Bowie Community Center West Hall.

The Amity Club of Bowie presents the annual Pioneer Reunion and royalty crowning. The Pioneer Court will be led by Queen Bobby Jett and Duchesses and Jackie Sue (Tage) Hawkins and Saundra Mershon Winn.

All three ladies are members of Maids and Matrons Federated Women’s Club.

This ceremony is dedicated to the club’s 101th anniversary of members in the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The public is welcome to attend and enjoy this annual program that celebrates the area’s history.

Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.