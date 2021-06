Volunteers started clean-up work at Selma Park Tuesday night that includes mowing, painting and planting. Pictured are: Mayor Gaylynn Burris, Brent Shaw, Dillon Steen, Debbie Herriage, Margin Latham, City Manager Bert Cunningham and Bowie Community Development Board’s Cindy Roller. The next clean -up night will be at 5:30 p.m. on June 22. Volunteers are welcomed to help out.