A splendid summer sweet

(Culinary.net) Sometimes food can be presented so beautifully, it’s hard to take that first bite. However, once you dig your spoon into the bowl, there is no going back.

Imagine a bite that is chilled, sweet and creamy all at the same time. It’s luscious, fruity and absolutely divine. It’s a summertime ice cream recipe you’ll cherish and make again and again throughout the season.

This delicious Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Cream was created with summertime relaxation in mind. It’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious, especially when it’s made with fresh ingredients right at home for a perfect addition to nearly any poolside event.

This ice cream features the rich tartness of frozen fruit and a sweet creaminess from the coconut milk. The two flavors of ice cream create a unique combination that’s out-of-this-world delicious.

To make the Berry Ice Cream, blend 2 pounds of frozen berries, sweetened condensed milk, honey and salt until smooth then freeze for four hours.

To make the Coconut Ice Cream, beat 2 cups of whipping cream in a mixer until stiff peaks form. In a bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, salt and 1 cup of the whipped cream. Whisk then add remaining whipped cream and whisk until combined. Place in a dish and freeze for four hours.

Once properly chilled, both ice creams are ready to scoop and serve. Garnish with mint leaves for an extra pop of color, if desired.

Enjoy a delightful treat with your loved ones as you make memories that will last a lifetime. Out in the heat or indoors cooling off, it’s a spoonful of summertime that’s hard to skip.

Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Cream

Yield: 11 cups

Berry Ice Cream:

2 pounds frozen berries (such as raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries)

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

Coconut Ice Cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

To make berry ice cream: In blender, pulse frozen berries, sweetened condensed milk, honey and salt until smooth, scraping down sides. Pour mixture into 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set. To make coconut ice cream: In large mixing bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. In medium bowl, whisk sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, salt and 1 cup whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and whisk until combined. Pour into 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set. Scoop desired amount of each ice cream into bowls to serve. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired.

