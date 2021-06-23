Barrel racing starts week of JBD rodeo

The 4D barrel racing event on a surprisingly brisk Monday night kicked off a week of rodeo action in the Jim Bowie Days celebration.

Four winners were awarded, one from each division.

In 1D, Lauren Howe had the fastest ride of the night, finishing in 15.911 seconds. In 2D, Sierra Melby edged out second place by nine thousands of a second to win with a time of 16.420 seconds.

Melby also won the 3D division riding a different horse. It was another close finish as her time of 16.981 seconds was only one thousandth of a second faster than second place.

Mike Robertson won the 4D division with a time of 17.425 seconds.

Results for the top five racers in each division are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News. The full list is available on the Jim Bowie Days Association Facebook page.