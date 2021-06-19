BISD to consider purchases using ESSER funds

Members of the Bowie Independent School District board of trustees will meeting at 5:30 p.m. on June 21 in regular session.

The district will move forward with a spending plan for use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds III. BISD is expected to receive $2,586,693.

A resolution for using those revenues is listed as an action item, along with consideration to purchase iPads, cases, keyboards, carts and headsets not to exceed $195,000. Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will provide information on the summer training programs and the ESSER plan.

