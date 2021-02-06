Blood drive planned June 10 in Bowie

There will be a Carter BloodCare blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie, 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South.

Donate in June for a chance to win a personal watercraft with the trailer as two random winners will be drawn. In addition, donate blood and receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

Questions can be directed to Cynthia Hawkins, 872-2283.